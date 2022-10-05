Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.