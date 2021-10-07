 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert