The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Florence area should see…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be wa…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It shoul…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It sho…