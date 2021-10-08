Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.