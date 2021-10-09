Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.