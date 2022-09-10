Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.