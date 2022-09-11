 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

