Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.