Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Th…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 73F. Winds li…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.