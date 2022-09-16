Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.