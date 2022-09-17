The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Th…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rain…