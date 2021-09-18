 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

