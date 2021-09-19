The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is med…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in F…
Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. The forecast c…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.