The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is med…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in F…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. The forecast c…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.