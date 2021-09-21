 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

