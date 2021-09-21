Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
