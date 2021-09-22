Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.