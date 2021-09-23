The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC
