Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Florence, SC
