Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 12:18 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You m…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Ke…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is med…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecaste…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…