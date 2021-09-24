 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 12:18 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

