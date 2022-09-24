Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.