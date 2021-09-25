The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 3:12 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
