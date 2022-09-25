Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC
