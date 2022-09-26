The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly …
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…