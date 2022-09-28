It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
