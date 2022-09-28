 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

