Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Florence, SC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Florence, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

