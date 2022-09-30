Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 40 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Florence, SC
