Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 40 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.