The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatu…