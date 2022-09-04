The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Florence, SC
