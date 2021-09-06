 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

