Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.