Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
