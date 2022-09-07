The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How like…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area ca…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.