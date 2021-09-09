Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC
