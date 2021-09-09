Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.