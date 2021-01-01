This evening's outlook for Florence: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
