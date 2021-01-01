 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

