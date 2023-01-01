 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

