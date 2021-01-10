This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
