This evening in Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
