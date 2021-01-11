Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.