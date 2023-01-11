 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert