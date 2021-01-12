Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.