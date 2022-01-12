Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
