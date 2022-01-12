 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert