Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
