This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degree…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear …
This evening in Florence: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expec…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect …