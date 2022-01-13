Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.