This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
