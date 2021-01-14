 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

