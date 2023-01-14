Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.