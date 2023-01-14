This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Florence a…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.