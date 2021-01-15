 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

