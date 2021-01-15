This evening in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
