This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
