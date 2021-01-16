Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.