Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west.