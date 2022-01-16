Florence's evening forecast: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It shoul…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It l…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…